ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 3 Doors Down concert has been rescheduled at the Walmart AMP.

The band will now bring their “Away From The Sun Anniversary Tour” to northwest Arkansas Sept. 5. The Aug. 9 concert with special guest Candlebox was postponed due to severe weather.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

All previously purchased tickets for the original show date will be honored on the new date, a news release states. Tickets and standard ticket prices range from $30-89.50 plus applicable fees.

Fans and attendees can expect to hear the band play songs such as “Here Without You,” “When I’m Gone” and more of their biggest hits according to a news release.

The Walmart AMP also announced new Premier Reserved Parking, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $30. A limited number will be available.

If you are unable to attend the new date, officials said that you have until Aug. 25 to request a refund by contacting the box office at 479-443-5600.