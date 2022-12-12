ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Monday, Dec. 12, the Walmart AMP announced country star Walker Hayes will be making his way to the Rogers venue next spring. The announcement comes as Hayes is wrapping up his first headlining arena tour.

According to a release, the concert will be held on Friday, April 21 as part of the Cox Concert Series and Hayes’ “Duck Buck Tour.”

Ingrid Andress and Breland will open for Hayes with gates opening at 5 p.m. and music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Presale for tickets starts on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Ticket prices range from $35 to $75 plus fees.

New for the 2023 Walmart AMP season is “Premier Reserved Parking” which reserves a space for you in the parking lot across from the Walmart AMP main entrance for $20.

The AMP says a limited number of Premier Reserved Parking spots will be available for most shows and returning this season, lawn chair rentals can be added on to your order for $10 each.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, in person at the Walton Arts Center or AMP box offices, or by calling 479-443-5600.

Tickets and vouchers for add-ons will be delivered 30 days prior to the show date.