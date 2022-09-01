CONWAY, Ark. – The University of Arkansas at Central Arkansas will present a parody of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton” this month.

After successful runs across the country, “Spamilton: An American Parody” will kick off at the Reynolds Performance Hall Saturday, September 17 at 7:30 p.m.

If you are a fan of “Hamilton,” executive director of Public Appearances Amanda Horton suggests that you wouldn’t want to miss this show.

“Come enjoy a quirky night of comedic theatre as we kick off our season with ‘Spamilton.’ This is a show that ‘Hamilton’ fans, as well as musical theatre fans, won’t want to miss,” Horton said.

The musical spoof has also gained the likes of critics from the New York Times. Critic Ben Brantley named the comedic musical “smart, silly, and often convulsively funny.”

Ticket prices are $30-$40 for adults and $10 for children and students. Tickets can be purchased at UCA.edu or at the Reynolds box office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased by calling UCA Ticket Central at 501-450-3265 or 866-810-0012.