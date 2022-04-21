FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — University of Arkansas police encourages Garth Brooks concert-goers to review traffic patterns and parking lot access before the concert at Razorback Stadium on April 23.

Parking is only being sold ahead of the concert and people need to show their handtag when parking.

Traffic patterns will be similar to a home football game. Capt. Matt Mills with UAPD says the department is ready for the influx of fans this weekend.

“There’s been a months-long planning process prior to the event with us, and athletics and many partners on our campus, plus the Garth Brooks production company and crew,” Miller said.

All concert attendees must present a Garth Brooks Concert Parking Hangtag when entering their assigned parking area. No athletics event parking may be used to access any parking lots for the concert. No concert parking will be available for sale on the day of the event.

Disability parking with a state-issued hang tag is available in Lot 56 and Baum East which is on Razorback Road across from Baum Stadium. Patrons with a disability may ride the shuttle which originates at Lot 56 (Gold Shuttle) and Baum East (Silver Shuttle).

