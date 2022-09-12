LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s time to pull out your phones and vote. Two Arkansas towns are competing with 34 others across the country for the chance at a $90,000 grant to bring free concerts to their communities.

On the Levitt Foundation website places are featured from Florida to Hawaii, but also in the mix Batesville and Russellville. You can vote online here. You can also text to vote by typing either “RUSSELL” or “B8SVILLE” 1-866-267-2023.

Voting started September 12 and ends September 21 at 7:00 P.M. The top 20 cities will move on to the next stage of grant selection. At that time, the Levitt Foundation will look at the level of community engagement, which town has the most compelling story, and where it can do the most good.

Our station asked both communities what it would mean to be selected. First, Main Street Batesville said they were thrilled to share the word!”

The organization sent a statement saying,

“This is the first year that Main Street Batesville has offered a concert series, which has quickly become a large hit! We launched this year with 4 dates from May-September and they are currently held at a downtown gem known as Maxfield Park…. After seeing the growth the Summer Concert Series was obtaining MSB began looking at larger opportunities. Which is when we found the Levitt AMP… This grant opportunity aligns with the work that MSB was already putting into the Batesville area, the possible funds just moves us into an entirely different level.

With our 2022 Summer Concert coming to an end we are growing out of our space, Maxfield Park. With that being said, the plans are to use the city’s Riverside Park which provides more space for the crowd and a bigger stage for the musicians.

If we were to be granted the AMP funds our concerts would jump from 4 throughout the summer to 10! And our budget would nearly quadruple. Giving Main Street Batesville an abundance of opportunity to bring a wide variety of musicians to the area, providing diversity, community engagement and quite simply a whole lot of FUN.”

Batesville welcomes anyone to attend its last segment in the Summer Concert Series Saturday, September 17th @7pm.”

Russellville applied for the grant when it was last available in 2019, but it was ultimately awarded to Fort Smith. Previously, no Arkansas city had received the grant.

In Russellville, the whistle of a passing train is the most music Depot Park downtown sees 360 days a year, but once a season it fills with magic.

Danielle Housenick, Main Street Russellville Executive Director, admitted, “Right now we are only able to have 3-4 concerts a year with our budget, so this would more than double what we are available to offer.”

The $90,000 matched grant would fund 30 concerts total or 10 each year from 2023 through 2025 if Russellville takes home the money but to do so.

Nathan George’s band, The Beards and the Bees, has taken the stage before at Depot Park and as a Russellville resident he said he’s seen thousands of people crowd into the street when the city shuts down the area for music.

“If we can already do so much with so little. Imagine what we can do with the benefit of this grant,” George argued.

Russellville will soon completely redo their downtown infrastructure, including new pavement, underground electricity, and utilities. They hope free concerts will keep local business healthy during the transition when much of the area is blocked from traffic.

“While some people might think it would be a good idea to decrease the events, we’re actually trying to increase them,” Housenick stated.

“There’s not a whole lot of stuff to do,” admitted Kloey Eakin, who attends Arkansas Tech University.

She and other students say there is little in Downtown to engage with, so they think it is great idea.

“I like how it is not a huge town, and I think that it would be great for other people to be here and bring the community a little bit closer,” Eakin said.

You can vote online here. You can also text to vote by typing either “RUSSELL” or “B8SVILLE” 1-866-267-2023.