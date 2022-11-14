NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Country and folk bands Turnpike Troubadours and The Avett Brothers are making a tour stop in the Little Rock metro next year.

The two bands will be performing live at the Simmons Bank Arena Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 6:50 p.m. They will be joined by country band The Wood Brothers.

Dwight Yoakam, Blake Shelton and Kane Brown are all bringing their tours of country hits to the Simmons Bank arena next year.

Ticket prices are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $39.50 to $125. For more information on tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.