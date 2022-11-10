EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – A supercharged 1927 hot-rod school bus will represent Arkansas in a national competition Thursday night.

The “Wild Thang” 1927 Wayne Ford School bus will compete against 22 other entries in the semi-finals for the Hot Wheels Legends Tour. The 10 winners of the Thursday competition will then compete in the finals from Jay Leno’s garage on Nov. 12.

Wild Thang was built by Marcus and Jackie of Tumbling Shoals, Arkansas. Its rusty body with its glass removed is lowered on the chassis over racing wheels and tires. Power is provided by a supercharged twin-carburetor engine under a large air scoop.

The bus is competing with a broad range of entries from as far away as Malaysia including an out-sized Radio Flyer wagon and several customized sports and performance cars. A spokesperson for the competition said the winner will be immortalized as an official 1:64 Hot Wheels die-cast.

The event will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Facebook Live.