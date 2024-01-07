NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Argenta Downtown Council has announced the unveiling of a new public art installation in the Argenta Arts District this week.

On Tuesday, the council will unveil a glass and metal sculpture commemorating the Trail of Tears in front of the Argenta Branch of the North Little Rock Public Library System at 420 Main Street at 2 p.m.

The artist behind the glass installation is Ed Pennebaker of Red Fern Glass. The sculpture combines his signature natural elements with a testament to the resilience and strength of the Native American communities affected by the Trail of Tears.

To learn more about the Argenta Arts District, visit them online at ArgentaArtsDistrict.org.