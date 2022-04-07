CONWAY, Ark. – After two years of a hybrid festival, Toad Suck Daze is returning to downtown Conway this month for a traditional, three-day event.

The event will be held on April 29- May 1 with free admission.

Event organizers named Arkansas native and chart-topping songwriter Adam Hambrick as the festival’s new creative director, and he said the festival will have new additions this year.

“The word that I kept coming back to as I began working with the festival is ‘craft,'” Hambrick said. “As you’ll be able to see with some new additions this year, we have prioritized experiences that are craft-centric. Arkansas appreciates things that are well-crafted, and as we go forward, they are going to appreciate Toad Suck Daze for just that reason.”

The event will have live entertainment from country music group Josh Abbott Band and Drew Holcomb and his band, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors.

To celebrate their 41st year, organizers also announced that the festival is partnering with Nashville’s Bluebird Café to showcase songwriters at the Brick Room located at 1020 Front Street.

Attendees will hear four accomplished Nashville songwriters play the same songs they regularly play on the Bluebird stage in Nashville: Adam Hambrick, Kelly Archer, Andy Albert and Gordie Sampson.

Tickets to the Bluebird Cafe Songwriter’s Night are $50 and for more information about reservations, email Celeste.Suitt@ConwayArkansas.org.

Organizers said the Toad Suck Tinkerfest will provide hands-on, educational activities that incorporate the elements of the STEAM educational curriculum, which will include shows at the Meuseum of Discovery and an “Instrument Petting Zoo.”