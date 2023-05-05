CONWAY, Ark. – Toad Suck Daze is officially in full swing with tons of new attractions, lots of great eats, and families who have traveled from near and far to be a part of the legendary festival.

“We try to come to this every year,” Gavin Taylor said. “We tend to come down from Springville Missouri, that’s where we’re from.”

Families like the Taylor’s say the festival is the highlight of the spring, something they look forward to year after year.

Locals say the festival has become a family tradition.

“Toad races, the toad races. Our kids have actually gotten toads before and raced them,” Christie Brewer and family said. “Everybody’s out the night before, getting their toads.”

For the first time in the festival’s history, it will feature a night of stand-up comedy.

“You can expect to find expect to find some new things,” Jamie Gate of the Conway Chamber of Commerce said. “For the first time ever, tonight we’re going to do stand-up comedy for Headline Entertainment. So that’s an exciting change that’s already been received well on social media.”

Organizers say this year’s lineup is a combination of proven favorites and growth from some of Arkansas’ most trusted brands.

The festival will also include grammy nominated country singer Hailey Whitters on Saturday.

So, if you want to enjoy live entertainment, good food, and a fun time with your family this weekend, Toad Suck Daze is the place to be.

“It’s an outdoor festival,” Gates said. “It’s a free festival with no restrictions on umbrellas or anything like that. We’re a rain or shine event.”

Toad Suck Daze organizers said that there are more sizeable contributions to be announced as the festival continues.

For a full schedule of festival entertainment and attractions, visit toadsuck.org.