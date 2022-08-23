One of the most popular events at the Museum of Discovery is Tinkerfest, and while it is still a month away, the team is already preparing for the fun now.

Kendall Thornton from the museum and Claudia Utley from Delta Dental stopped by Arkansas Today to give a preview of Tinkerfest and all of the activities visitors can expect this year.

On tap for this year’s Tinkerfest will be around 40 exhibits like car take-aparts, chromatography and robotic labs.

Tinkerfest is set for September 24 and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on exhibits and pricing, head to MuseumofDiscovery.org.