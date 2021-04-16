Thomas Rhett tour coming to the Walmart AMP

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thomas Rhett is bringing The Center Point Road Tour with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett to the Walmart AMP in Rogers this October, the venue announced on Friday.

The show is set for Sunday, October 3, according to a tweet from the Walmart AMP.

Tickets will go on sale on April 23 at 10 a.m.

Gates will open at 6 pm., and the music will start at 7:30 p.m

Rhett last played at the Walmart AMP in 2019.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or showing up in-person at the Walmart AMP box office.

