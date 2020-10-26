‘This Is Us’ two-hour season premiere shows Pearsons in reality of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The long-awaited two-hour Season 5 premiere episode of “This Is Us,” airs Tuesday on KARK 4.

As a recently released clip reveals, the episode doesn’t shy away from putting the Pearsons in the world of the COVID-19 pandemic.

We see characters Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) practicing social distancing and mask-wearing.

In a recent interview Metz, spoke about the 2020 events that will be portrayed on the show.

“We are absolutely full-on addressing what’s going on in the country and in the world right now with the pandemic, of course, and then all of the racial injustice and the social unrest that’s going on,” said Metz. “I’m really grateful that we are because I think it’s going to enlighten a lot of people and hopefully create conversation and introspection.”



A brief description of Tuesday’s episode reads, “In the two-hour premiere, the Pearsons gather to celebrate their 40th birthday while musing about the day they were born,” which seems a bit tame when it comes to explaining what viewers will be in for with a show that is known for stretching the highs and lows of human emotion.

A trailer for the show does a better job of hyping the drama that is the hallmark of the series. We see Kevin tell his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown), “The worst thing that ever happened to me was the day they brought you home.” Ouch. It appears the feud between Kevin and Randall from last season will be front and center in the premiere.

Also playing a key role in the season opener, the Pearson family cabin. Several photos show this is where the “Big Three” will be celebrating their collective big four-oh.

THIS IS US — “Forty: Part 1/Forty: Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty: Part 1/Forty: Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty: Part 1/Forty: Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty: Part 1/Forty: Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Caitlin Thompson as Madison, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Eris Baker as Tess, Faithe Herman as Annie, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Jon Huertas as Miguel, Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Chris Sullivan as Toby — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Jon Huertas as Miguel, Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Chrissy Metz as Kate, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: Chris Sullivan as Toby — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Eris Baker as Tess, Lyric Ross as Deja — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Caitlin Thompson as Madison — (Photo by: NBC)

THIS IS US — “Forty Part 1/Forty Part 2” Episode 501/502 — Pictured in this screengrab: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: NBC)

Watch “This Is Us,” tomorrow on KARK 4 starting at 8 p.m. right after an all-new episode of “The Voice.”