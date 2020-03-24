‘This Is Us’ season finale tonight on NBC

(WCMH) — Fans of “This Is Us” — brace yourselves — the season finale has arrived. Tonight’s episode entitled, “Strangers: Part Two,” echos the title of season’s controversial premiere, “Strangers.”

As the show is heavy on birthday lore, the clip above shows us what happens when Jack (Milo Ventimiglia), tries to get Rebecca (Mandy Moore) to indulge in his birthday “tradition,” one year after the birth of their triplets (affectionately known as the “Big Three.”)

We see a young Rebecca passing on her husband’s birthday “rules” and going into full mom-mode to check on her little ones. This scene will make it all the more brutal to see her dealing with her diagnosis in the present and possible flashforwards of her suffering in the future.

Also, in another clip released, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) gives Randall some subtle push-back when it comes to his handling of his mother’s decision about medical treatment.

The couple’s prickly discussion of Rebecca’s clinical trial ends with Beth saying to Randall, “Look, I just hope you know what you’re doing, but you usually do.” Ouch.

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: (l-r) Chris Sullivan as Toby, Baby Jack, Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: Chrissy Metz as Kate — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Justin Hartley as Kevin — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: (l-r) Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: Griffin Dunne as Nicky — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: (l-r) Jon Huertas as Miguel, Mandy Moore as Rebecca — (Photo by: Mitchell Haddad/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: (l-r) Lyric Ross as Deja, Assante Blackk as Malik — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

THIS IS US — “Strangers: Part Two” Episode 418 — Pictured: (l-r) Sterling K. Brown as Randall, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth — (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

In the photos above, we get a glimpse of Baby Jack’s first birthday party and the tensions playing out between Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown).

Get your tissues ready and prepare yourself to ugly-cry. Tonight’s finale will not hold back when it comes to pushing your emotional buttons.

“This Is Us” airs tonight at 9 p.m. on NBC4, followed by the pilot episode of the new NBC drama “Council of Dads.”

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. “This Is Us” chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of “Crazy, Stupid, Love.” comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.

“This is Us” also stars Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon, Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth Pearson, Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas, Eris Baker as Tess Pearson, Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson, Lyric Ross as Deja, Asante Blackk as Malik Hodges and Griffin Dunne as Nicholas “Nicky” Pearson.