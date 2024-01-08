ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Third Eye Blind is coming to the Walmart AMP later this year as part of their “Summer Gods Tour”, according to a news release.

The tour’s stop at the Walmart AMP will be on Wednesday, July 31. Gates will open at 5 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m.

Special guests Yellowcard and A R I Z O N A will join Third Eye Blind.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 12 and prices will range from $29.75 to $125.15.

Tickets can be purchased at AMPTickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600, or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.