HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Another battle round of The Voice tonight featured an Arkansas, and just like Little Rock native Steven McMorran weeks ago, Hot Springs’s Andrew Igbokidi survived to sing another day.

After his somber rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Want to Dance with Somebody”, the 22-year-old and his family spoke with KARK’s Neale Zeringue.

Andrew is the third of four children. He has an older brother, Michael, and an older sister, Nena. He also has a younger sister, Adachi.

Andrew’s father, Gregory Igbokidi, said of his son, “If he sets his mind to do something, he does it, and he does it very well.”

From his latest battle round win to his four-chair turn audition, the family of Andrew Igbokidi has been his cheerleaders.

His older sister, Nena Igbokidi, said, “I wasn’t surprised whenever he blew them away because he’s been singing like since I can remember.”

“We actually did a lot of Karaoke at home,” explained Oyidie Igbokidi, Andrew’s mother.

“I can hear him singing a lot in his room, but I did not know he was auditioning truth be told,” Oyidie admitted.

Andrew’s parents migrated from Nigeria, Africa. His dad came to Arkansas as a teenager in the 1980s. After a brief stint at the University of Arkansas, Gregory Igbokidi moved to Chicago, meeting Oyidie, Andrew’s mother.

The Igbokidi’s lived in Illinois, Iowa, and Virginia before a work opportunity about eight years ago brought Gregory, Oyidie and the young family back to Arkansas.

“Arkansas is home for us,” Gregory said. “We thought it was a great place to raise the kids, and it worked out.”

It continues to work out as Andrew is juggling medical school at UAMS and national television.

Andrew’s family has cardiologists, hospital administrators, and future nurses. They say Andrew has two sides to his brain, the scientist and the artist. A combination of both help him in school making songs out of his study material and performing on the big stage.

Tuesday’s battle episode of “The Voice” showed how his scientist side can make him to critical and too much of a perfectionist. His coach Camila Cabello told him “You are not a robot” while rehearsing for the battle.

Andrew told KARK, “I just really like to drill things in, and when it comes to music it sort of bleeds over in that way.”

Andrew’s family says they love being able to share him. In Nena’s words, “Putting on a show like he always does.

They are also enjoying him becoming a local celebrity. Dr. Oyidie says she’s proud to be called “Andrew’s Mom” instead.

“I’m walking down the hallway of the hospital and it’s like everyone stops me (saying) ‘Hey I saw Andrew last night. Oh my gosh! He’s so good!”

If you want to catch Andrew Igbokidi’s next performance, as well as Little Rock’s Steven McMorran, it is during knockouts week on November 7 at 7:00 P.M. right here on KARK.