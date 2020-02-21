“The Voice” returns Feb. 24 on NBC with new coach Nick Jonas

LOS ANGELES – “The Voice” returns for a new season on Monday night and there’s a new coach joining the ranks.

Nick Jonas gets one of the big red chairs.

He’s no stranger to “The Voice” stage. He’s even served as a mentor in the past.

But, now the heartthrob has a chair as one of the coaches.

“On day one, there’s some nerves about where do I fit in to this dynamic,” he says.

And at the beginning, it was all smiles and hugs, but then the competition for artists started.

“After the second day, my manager was like, it’s different today. They’re like mean!,” Jonas adds.

“I love Nick Jonas, but as far as threatened or even thinking of him as a coach, that’s not something to be taken seriously yet,” says fellow coach Blake Shelton.

The veteran coaches pulled out the stops to woo artists, but the rookie caught on quickly.

“I did creatively use my block at one point, which was so satisfying. It does feel good when you do it at the right moment,” Jonas continues.

Yet what starts as a single moment during the blind audition has the chance to become a life changing journey.

“All you need is the best one. The one who can win The Voice,” says fellow coach John Legend.

The search for that one is about to begin.

“The Voice” returns Monday night at 7 on KARK, followed by a special preview of the new “Little Big Shots”, now hosted by Melissa McCarthy at 9.

Don’t fret, “Manifest” fans, your show will be back Monday, March 3rd.