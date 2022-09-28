LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The party is just getting started for a Hot Springs man who captured the nation’s attention with his amazing audition on ‘The Voice’.

Andrew Igbokidi stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about singing Billie Eilish’s “When the Party’s Over” and getting a four-chair turnaround from the enchanted judges.

Andrew also talks about his life leading up to the audition, his reaction to the national attention and what he is looking at moving forward with the show.

To watch Andrew’s continuing journey, tune into ‘The Voice’ Mondays on KARK 4.