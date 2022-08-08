LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Steve Miller and his band will be bringing a night of his legendary hits to Little Rock.

The Steve Miller Band will be playing at the Robinson Performance Hall on Friday September 16.

This concert comes in the midst of a very busy 2022 at the Robinson Center who also hosted a concert from Bob Dylan earlier in the year.

Other upcoming events at the venue include Blue Man Group, comedian Jo Koy and The Prophecy Show’s tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale Friday August 12 and start at $49.95. To buy tickets, visit Ticketmaster.