ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Smashing Pumpkins announced their 26-date North American The World is a Vampire Tour with a stop at Walmart AMP on Wednesday, Aug.16, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

According to the press release, openers will include Interpol and Rival Sons. Gates are scheduled to open at 5 pm and the music will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Presales will start at noon on March 28, and the tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31. Ticket prices will range from $45 to $150 plus applicable fees.

Premier Reserved Parking is new for the 2023 Walmart AMP season, which guarantees a space in the parking lot across from the AMP main entrance and costs $30.

Fast Track for early access to the venue and lawn chair rentals can be added to the order for $10 each. Ticket add-ons will not give the holder access to the venue without a show ticket.

Tickets and add-ons can be purchased online at AMPTickets.com, in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays or by calling 479-443-5600.