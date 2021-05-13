The Rep returns to live theatrical performances with 2021 outdoor series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is announcing a return to live theatrical performances with its 2021 “The Rep Outdoors” Series.

In partnership with the City of Little Rock, the Arkansas Rep will present two full productions.

Marie & Rosetta, a celebration of the life and music of Arkansas-native Sister Rosetta Tharpe, performed July 13 – August 1 on the grounds of War Memorial Park. Written by George Brant, the production will be directed by Arkansas-native Steve H. Broadnax III.

Primating, a world-premiere romantic comedy set in an African safari camp, performed August 10-29 at the Little Rock Zoo. Written by award-winning novelist, journalist, and screenwriter Jennifer Vanderbes, the production will be directed by Ari Edelson.

The Rep will also present a free-to-the-public concert performance of The Fantasticks, the classic musical written by Tom Jones and Harvey Schmidt, on Sunday, October 3 on the grounds of Murray Park.

“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s how much we all crave being out in the world, and sharing experiences with our families, friends, and neighbors,” said The Rep’s Executive Artistic Director, Will Trice. “That’s exactly what live theatre provides, and these immersive productions give us the chance to enjoy our city’s beautiful community spaces in a whole new way.”

“The city of Little Rock is thrilled to partner with The Rep to bring people together in a safe fashion and enjoy theatre while showcasing our city’s amazing parks and Zoo,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. said. “Innovative approaches to parks usage such as this bring excitement to our community and provide additional opportunities for intentional interactions with our fellow residents and visitors to Little Rock.”

Series tickets for both summer productions will go on sale June 1, with tickets for individual productions going on sale July 1. Rep patrons who donated the value of their tickets to cancelled 2020 productions will be offered an advance pre-sale period beginning May 24.

For more information on the shows and tickets visit The Rep’s website HERE

The Rep will be following public health protocols with all performances being held in open-air facilities, and capacities will be limited to accommodate social distancing.