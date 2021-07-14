‘The Prophecy Show’ coming to Robinson Center on November 19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – ‘The Prophecy Show’, a powerhouse rock opera tribute to Trans-Siberian Orchestra, is coming to Robinson Center on Friday, November 19 at 7 p.m.

‘The Prophecy Show’ had its own show in Brandon, Missouri for two years performs in major Christmas celebrations, concert halls, and some of the largest performing art centers throughout the United States.

The show, known as “the next best thing to TSO”, promises to bring the power, music and magic of the Christmas season with all your favorite sounds from Trans-Siberian Orchestra and more.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased in person at the Robinson Center Box Office or through Ticketmaster.