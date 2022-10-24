LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you happen to win the current Powerball jackpot of $625 million, you might be wondering, “where do I store all of that money?”

If you’re not looking for a bank, then moving that much cash around might be harder than you think.

For starters, you might want to buy a semi-truck with your winnings, because, if split into $100 bills, $625 million weighs about 13,779 pounds. That is just under 7 tons, far heavier than most cars and just a bit heavier than a full-grown elephant.

Maybe you’d like to stack that cash at home and forget about moving all of it? Unless you live outside, that might be impossible.

If you stacked the full jackpot as $100 bills, the stack would be 2270 feet tall. That height is more than twice as tall as Pinnacle Mountain at 1,011 feet.

Pinnacle Mountain State Park

It might be fun to buy a pool with your winnings. It would be even more fun if you filled that pool with nothing but your winnings. Splitting that much money into pennies would fill up 9 Olympic swimming pools.

625 million of anything sounds like it would take up a lot of space, but you wouldn’t get that much of the winnings if you took it all at once, only if taken in annuity payments.

After taxes, the cash lump sum you might take home in Arkansas would be $175,378,000. That is still a substantial amount of money, but maybe more physically manageable, right?

In $100 bills, that same lump sum would weigh 3,866 pounds, or, just under 2 tons. That is as much as 10 full grown razorback hogs, or just one giraffe.

Back to the height of the money, that would be 628 feet. That is a fair bit taller than the Simmons Tower in Little Rock at 547 feet.

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than 1.2 billion for Arkansas college students and Powerball ticket purchases go towards that.

The next drawing for the Powerball jackpot is Oct 24. Tickets are on sale in Arkansas until 8:59 p.m.