LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is now topping $454 million, and while the odds are long, where do they stack up compared to other out-of-the-ordinary events happening?

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the group that runs the Powerball drawing with 45 state lottery offices, the odds of matching the five white balls, out of 69, and picking the correct red Powerball, out of 26, are 1 in 292,201,338. The group points out that the odds of playing and winning some level of prize are only 1 in 24.9

Yes, those are long odds, but they are also consistent. While it may become more likely that someone will win if more people buy a ticket with a growing prize, the odds for each player are always consistent.

There are not too many things less likely the winning the top Powerball prize, though two things jump to the top of the list. The odds for hitting a Mega Millions jackpot, the other multi-state lotto drawing, are a bit higher at 1 in 302,575,350.

Another thing WAY less likely than hitting the Powerball is picking a perfect bracket for March Madness. According to a report from the NCAA, the chance of nailing the pristine bracket is 1 in 9,223,372,036,854,775,808 – or 9.2 QUINTILLION – if you just flip a coin or only 1 in 120.2 billion if you know a bit about hoops.

(Getty Images)

Still there are many things that may seem impossible that are way more likely than taking home $454 Million Wednesday night.

In terms of the weather, you are far more likely to get hit by lightning (1 in 500,000) or dying in a tornado (1 in 5.7 million).

FILE: Lightning strikes as a violent thunder storm approaches the area Aug. 16, 2004 in Ft. Myers, Florida. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Animal attacks are also more likely, with the odds of a deadly shark attack sitting at 1 in 3.75 million and the odds of a bear attack are 1 in 2.1 million.

File: A female Grizzly bear exits Pelican Creek October 8, 2012 in the Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. (KAREN BLEIER/AFP/GettyImages)

The scariest odds of all – as of 2021, 1 in 243 taxpayers faced an audit by the Internal Revenue Service.

FILE – This May 4, 2021 file photo shows the outside of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. Small businesses that have been buffeted by the pandemic, inflation and shipping woes have another challenge to add to their plate: taxes. Tax season can be complicated for everyone, but as the April 18 filing deadline looms, small business owners, contractors, entrepreneurs and others face even more rules and regulations that are ever-changing. The Internal Revenue Service has announced a backlog and warned that more delays are to be expected. The IRS said earlier this month it was hiring 10,000 workers to deal with a backlog of 23 million items triggered by limiting operations during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Let’s talk about some good things. Your odds of bowling a perfect game is 1 in 11,500 while the chances of hitting a hole-in-one are only 1 in 12,500. If you are heading to the ballpark, the odds of grabbing a foul ball from the stands is only 1 in 835.

A fan catches a foul ball as their reflections are shown on plexiglass separating the fans from the dugout during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners Sunday, May 23, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

Looking for more of a sure thing when it comes to gambling? Poker players have a 4 in 2,598,960 chance of getting a Royal Flush (four chances because of the four suits), while the odds of hitting the jackpot on a classic standard slot machine are 1 in 262,144.

In this May 3, 2021 photo a woman plays a slot machine while wearing a mask in the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J. On May 11 the American Gaming Association released statistics showing that the U.S. commercial casino industry matched its best quarter ever in terms of revenue in the first three months of 2021, taking in more than $11.1 billion as customers continued returning amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

For those looking for the luck of the Irish, just search for a four-leaf clover. While some may think they are harder to find than leprechauns, statistics show that this version of the plant happens 1 in 10,000 times.

While there are a lot of numbers surrounding these jackpots, the biggest numbers are how these drawings can help Arkansas students. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, ticket sales have generated $1.1 billion in funding for Natural State students, with more than 675,000 scholarships being awarded.

Ticket sales go through 8:59 p.m. CDT Wednesday. Good luck!