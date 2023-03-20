NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Multi-platinum ‘90s punk rockers The Offspring will be bringing the Let The Bad Times Roll tour to North Little Rock.

The tour makes a stop at Simmons Bank Arena on Saturday Aug. 12 and the band will be joined by fellow pop punk radio stalwarts Sum 41 and Simple Plan.

Offspring frontman Dexter Holland said that the best part of playing sold out shows around the world, is getting to do it with friends.

“One of the best things about being on tour is traveling the world playing to great audiences, and it’s even better when you can do it with your friends,” Holland said. “We had sold out International tours with Simple Plan and Sum 41, and we’re excited that they’ll be joining us this Summer in America. It’s going to be great!”

The tour comes in the middle of a big summer at Simmons Bank, which is also hosting Falling In Reverse’s Popular Monstour, as well as Three Doors Down’s Away from the Sun anniversary tour.

Tickets for the Let The Bad Times Roll Tour go on sale Friday March 24 at 10 a.m., with tickets starting at $29. To find out more, visit SimmonsBankArena.com or LiveNation.com.