‘The Office’ Experience makes its US debut: See inside

CHICAGO (WGN) – Jim, Pam, Michael and the rest of “The Office” crew at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company live on in streaming glory – and at the new “The Office” Experience.

“The Office” Experience, which opened up Friday in Chicago, transports fans of the sitcom to Dunder Mifflin. Visitors can fully immerse themselves in the largest official interactive fan experience to date.

The experience starts in a recreation of the business park’s parking lot.

The two-story exhibit features 17 rooms filled with original props and costumes. The spot-on set recreations include the outside of Scranton Business Park, the main open office, Michael’s office, Pam’s desk, Ryan’s closet, and even the annex.

The view from Pam’s desk (Photo: Tom Barnas / WGN-TV)

There are hidden details everywhere you look, from the notes on the whiteboard to the emails left open on people’s desks. If you pick up the phone, you may hear the voice of a character speaking to you.

“If you’re a fan, you can spend hours just in this little pen,” said one of the organizers behind the experience.

(See the video at the top of this story for a full walk-through and a closer look.)

Along the way are glass cases filled with real props and costumes from the show, like Dundee trophies and a Princess Unicorn doll.

Easter eggs await you in The Office Experience (Photo: Tom Barnas / WGN-TV)

Other fun Instagram-worthy spots include Kevin’s Chili Spill, Beach Day, and a whole experience devoted to the love story of Pam and Jim — complete with a timeline of their romance and a spot at Niagara Falls and the recreation of the wedding chapel.

“The Office” Experience debuts in Chicago but will tour to other U.S. locations in the future.

For information on timed ticket entry and the experience, click here. General admission starts at $37.50.