LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The Museum of Discovery is singing happy birthday to the tune of Jimmy Buffett as a very special parrot turns 50.

Eli, the lilac-crowned amazon parrot, is celebrating his 50th birthday on Thursday at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock.

Officials are asking attendees to come dressed in their best “Parrot Head” Hawaiian attire as the bird loves listening to Jimmy Buffett.

Eli has spent the last 20 years at the museum as a rescue and animal ambassador to help teach attendees about biodiversity and conservation.

One of his caregivers and Chief Marketing Officer of the Museum of Discovery Kendall Thornton names him as “by far the naughtiest animal ambassador but is loved for it”.

The museum is offering several hands-on activities that teach attendees about parrots and games throughout the day.

At 11 a.m., Eli will receive keys to the museum followed by gifts at 1 p.m.

The Museum of Discovery is located at 500 President Clinton Avenue, Suite 150 in Little Rock, and offers more than 90 hands-on exhibits. For more visit MuseumOfDiscovery.org.