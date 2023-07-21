Are you ready for a cool margarita or a refreshing beer this weekend?

The Great Arkansas Beer Festival & The Rock City Margarita Festival is coming to Little Rock Saturday at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The festival will include beers from a variety of Arkansas breweries including Diamond Bear Brewing Company, Lost Forty Brewing, Flyway Brewing and more.

In addition to sampling beers, margaritas and wines, event goers will also have a chance to enjoy music, food, games and giveaways.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Tickets are $50.

For more information on the festivals and tickets, visit LittleRock.com.