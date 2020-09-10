‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ announces star-studded premiere week line-up

NEW YORK- “The Drew Barrymore Show”, a one-hour nationally syndicated daytime show hosted by Drew Barrymore, premieres Monday, September 14.









On Monday, there will be a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion with Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, nearly 20 years since the film premiered. Barrymore will also reunite with longtime friend and co-star Adam Sandler. There is also a big surprise in store for a deserving family of essential workers in one of the shows signature segments, “Designed by Drew.”

On Tuesday, September 15, Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and actor Billy Eichner join the show, and play “Would Drew Barrymore Like That?” which is a skit from the comedian’s Emmy-nominated show. Derrick Barnes and Gordon C. James, the team behind the new picture book, “I Am Every Good Thing,” will join the show.

On Wednesday, September 16, two-time Oscar winner Jane Fonda will discuss her new book on climate change. Gabrielle Union will also join the show to surprise a struggling small business owner who is changing the lives of others one wig at a time. There will also be a quarantine fashion show with designer Christian Siriano.

On Thursday, September 17, Academy Award-winning actress Charlize Theron and new “Dancing With the Stars” host Tyra Banks will join the show. Banks will teach Barrymore the art of “smizing”. Barrymore will continue the Share The Mic Now campaign in a recurring signature segment, “Share the Mic with Luvvie,” where movement co-founder Luvvie Ajayi Jones spotlights amazing black women.

On Friday, September 18, Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award-winning actor Billy Porter will sing a rendition of a classic. Viewers will also meet the mom behind the emotional photo that went viral of her son frustrated and overwhelmed on his first day of virtual kindergarten and Barrymore surprises the family. Barrymore will also send viewers into the weekend with a curated list of her favorite picks in a signature segment called “The Weekender.”

Right now, viewers can watch “The Making of The Drew Barrymore Show” docuseries. Barrymore will take viewers behind the scenes and shares an honest, raw and emotional look at the making of a daytime show during an unprecedented time. To watch the docuseries, click here.

You can catch the show’s premiere on KARK Monday at 2 p.m.

