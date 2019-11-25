The Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary tour to make October 2020 stop in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Doobie Brothers have added a stop in Arkansas to their 50th anniversary tour.

The Simmons Bank Arena performance on October 12, 2020 is one of 23 additional dates that were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band’s surprise announcement at Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 18 that Michael McDonald will be joining the group on a North American tour. The concert will begin at 7:15 p.m.

Four-time GRAMMY Award winners and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee will be touring together for the first time in nearly 25 years.

Tickets to The Doobie Brothers 50th Anniversary Tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available at the Simmons Bank Arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster.com or www.LiveNation.com. Prices are: $35, $59.50, $89.50, $123.75 and $203.75, plus applicable service charges (There is an 8 ticket limit per household).

Additional dates for the tour include stops in Jacksonville (FL), New Orleans, Memphis, Syracuse, Toronto, Toledo, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Paul, Boise, Fresno, Spokane, Albuquerque and more. Special guests, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will be supporting The Doobie Brothers on all tour dates.

“Next year our tour will include Tom, John, and myself, along with Michael McDonald, and the fans will have a chance to hear all our hits, as well as deep cuts, and new material. I know these will be very special performances,” said Simmons.

Selling nearly 50 million albums worldwide, The Doobie Brothers have had five top-10 singles, 16 top-40 hits, 3 multi-platinum albums, 7 platinum albums, 14 gold albums and own a rare diamond record for their 1976 album, Best of the Doobies. The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

Fans who attend the concerts can expect to hear a wide range of the band’s hit songs, including “Listen To The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Long Train Running,” “Black Water,” “What A Fool Believes,” “China Grove,” “Minute By Minute,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Jesus Is Just Alright With Me” and many more.

The Doobie Brothers 50th anniversary tour additional 2020 dates:

DATE CITY VENUE

Fri Jun 12 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place

Sun Jul 05 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

Sat Jul 18 London, ON Budweiser Gardens

Tue Jul 21 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Jul 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Wed Jul 29 Toledo, OH The Zoo Amphitheater

Sat Aug 01 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Thu Aug 06 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

Sun Aug 09 Mt Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort*

Wed Aug 12 Sioux City, IA Tyson Center

Sat Aug 15 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre

Fri Aug 28 St. Paul, MN Minnesota State Fair*

Thu Sep 03 Boise, ID Ford Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 06 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Tue Sep 08 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

Thu Sep 10 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheater

Sun Sep 13 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

Thu Sep 17 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheater

Wed Oct 07 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

Mon Oct 12 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Wed Oct 14 Bossier City, LA CenturyLink Arena

Thu Oct 15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Sat Oct 17 Memphis, TN FedExForum

*not a Live Nation date

About The Doobie Brothers

For over four decades, The Doobie Brothers have been known for delivering mind-blowing, roots-based, harmony-laden, guitar-driven rock and roll – all of which recently culminated in a nomination for the 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four GRAMMY® Awards, The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material and tour the world. Their No. 1 singles “Black Water” and “What a Fool Believes,” both gold, lead a catalog of indelible songs that include: “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” “Jesus Is Just All Right,” “Rockin’ Down the Highway,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “Take Me In Your Arms,” “Takin’ it to the Streets,” “Minute by Minute,” “You Belong to Me,” “The Doctor” and more. In all, the Doobies have tallied up five top 10 singles and 16 top 40 hits. Beginning with their multi-million-selling sophomore collection Toulouse Street, the Doobies have 3 multi-platinum, 7 platinum, and 14 Gold albums. Best of the Doobies has sold more than 12 million copies – a rare “diamond record.”

About The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

Celebrating over 40 years since their founding in 1977, New Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band has taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and incorporated it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a ‘musical gumbo,’ has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour across 5 continents and more than 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists from Modest Mouse to Widespread Panic to Norah Jones. Forty-plus years later, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances.