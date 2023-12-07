LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A pair of fan-favorite events are helping Arkansas families get into the holiday spirit.

Justin Acri with 103.7 The Buzz stopped by KARK 4 News to share the details on Christmas Karaoke and Dodge Ball Santa.

Christmas Karaoke is Thursday, Dec 7. at The Busker located at 1304 Main St. in Little Rock. The fun starts at 7 p.m. In addition to the vocal stylings going on display, there will be both a silent and live auction, with tickets for shows from Frankie Valli, ZZ Top and Lainey Wilson. The event benefits Youth Home.

This weekend will see teams try to dodge, duck, dip, dive and dodge their way to victory at Dodge Ball Santa at the Little Rock Main Street Parking lot located at 412 Main St. Teams will compete while decked out in their best Christmas attire, all benefitting Ronald McDonald House Charities.

For more information or to register your team head to DodgeBallSanta.com.