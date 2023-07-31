LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The theater group, The 24 Hour Plays Little Rock is bearing it all for the sake of charity Monday.

A collaboration of actors, playwrights, directors etc. are putting together 6 different plays in the course of 24 hours so they can raise money for the March 31 tornado victims.

The performance is set to take place at the Arkansas Repertory Theater, Monday night at 7pm.

Wyatt Hamilton, a producer and production manager for the showcase, said it’s a quick turnover for plays but it’s for a good cause.

“We have six playwrights, six directors, and 24 actors who are all getting together to create six brand new 10-minute plays in the course of 24 hours,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton says they began to write the plays around 7 p.m. Sunday night and gave the actors the scripts for the plays the following morning.

“At 6 a.m. Monday, the actors had six brand new plays, we printed those off handed to the actors at 8 a.m.,” Hamilton said.

Actor and producer Ashlie Atkinson says the time crunch of putting together a whole show in 24 hours is anything but normal.

“Nobody in their right mind does this, learns a play much less conceives a cast, writes and rehearses a play in 24 hours which is what kind of makes it so fun,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson said that the process can also be exciting.

“I’m sort of to that point where I feel great, or maybe that’s delusional,” Atkinson stated.

Hamilton said that they were in the process of choosing which charity to give all the proceeds to when the unthinkable happened.

“On March 31, we got our answer when the tornadoes hit and we knew people that needed help,” Hamilton said.

The 24 Hour Plays Little Rock partnered with the American Red Cross hoping to raise 10,000 dollars to go towards Arkansas Tornado Relief, however Hamilton says if they don’t reach that number then the proceeds will go towards regional tornado relief.

“We know it won’t fix everything about our donation, but we hope it will give some breathing room to people who still have tarps on their roofs or don’t have homes anymore,” Atkinson said.

With the help of many sponsors and the Arkansas Repertory Theater for letting them use the space for free, Hamilton says they have sold out with over 300 tickets for the performance.

He added that he hopes it will change people’s lives and they can continue to do these types of performances in the future.

“We really hope we can do it for years to come,” Hamilton said.

Anyone who wants to donate to The 24 Hour Plays can visit them online.