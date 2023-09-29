LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This weekend in central Arkansas, whether you like to participate in fall activities, going to concerts or reading, there is plenty to do.

Happening all weekend long in the Capital City is Six Bridges Book Festival presented by the Central Arkansas Library System. The event features something for everyone including cooking and writing workshops, as well as author discussions and much more.

On Friday and Saturday, the Big Steam Blues & Roots Music Festival will be returning to downtown Hot Springs. The event features headliners Eric “Raw Dawg” Gales and Bernard Allison and will be a free event, but VIP tickets are available for purchase.

Main Street in Searcy will be hosting their 15th annual Get Down Downtown Festival on Friday and Saturday. The event is free and live music will be provided from acts like Dr. Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster and David Lee Murphy. Music starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday morning, Arkansas Jeepin for a Cure is holding their 4th annual Jeepin for a Cure Jeep Show. The show will take place in the Practice Plus parking lot and will feature competitions, vendors, activities for kids and the proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks.

Also happening Saturday morning is Little Rock Soul Vegfest. The festival will take place at Argenta Plaza in North Little Rock and will include vegan food, speakers, live entertainment, shopping with eco-friendly vendors and plant-based cooking demos.

Saturday night, Dupree Park in Jacksonville will be holding a Water Lantern Festival. Gates open at 4 p.m. and tickets to the event include a kit to make your own floating lantern. There will be also be food trucks, live music and a lantern launch at 7 p.m.

Simmons Bank Arena will be hosting American Idol season three winner Fantasia in concert Saturday night alongside Grammy-nominated R&B star Joe. Tickets start at $63 and doors open at 7 p.m.

Are you a Taylor Swift fan who missed catching her on the Eras Tour? If so, check out Taylor Fest at The Hall Saturday night. The party starts at 9 p.m. and general admission tickets are $20.

Rusty Tractor Vineyards in Little Rock will be celebrating their Fourth annual Oktoberfest Sunday. The event will take place at the vineyards at 10 Rusty Tractor Lane and will feature beer flights, German wine flights, sausage and pretzels from Fassler Hall, a costume contest, karaoke and more.

Sunday afternoon, St. James United Methodist Church will be hosting a Blessing of the Animals. The event will happen on the church’s front lawn from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. and non-venomous animals big and small are welcomed.

To stay on top of the events happening in central Arkansas, check out our Local Event calendar.