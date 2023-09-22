LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the fall weather sets in, there is plenty to do both inside and outside this weekend in the Natural State whether you like bigfoot, ribs, pumpkins or gorillas.

All weekend long, Hot Springs will be celebrating Spa-Con Season 7 at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The event features guests like Annabeth Gish, Orlando Jones and Rodger Bumpass, the voice of Squidward Tentacles. There will also be comic books, action figures, live music and much more.

Also happening all weekend long is the 26th Annual Petit Jean Fall Swap Meet in Morrilton. The event, which is free to the public, runs each day from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. There will be an open car show on Saturday and a military vehicle rally each day.

Happening on Friday and Saturday is the Ouachita Bigfoot Festival and Conference. The event will be at The Blue Zip Line & Farm and will feature live music, pedal boats, numerous vendors, flea market, food, bounce house, games, activities, karaoke, fishing derby, and much more.

Friday night, country icons Lonestar will be performing at The Hall in Little Rock with Arkansas-native Tyler Kinch opening the show. Tickets for the show start at $32.50 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

On Saturday morning, Circle D Funny Farm in Malvern will officially open their pumpkin patch for the 2023 season. There will be a hayride through an exotic animal enclosure, plus pumpkin bowling, a corn pit, as well as a concession stand with your favorite fall foods. The farm is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday and 1 until 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Happening Saturday afternoon is Little Rock Ribfest at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. Thee will be live music, local craft vendors, college football on the big screen and of course some of the best local ribs you can get in the Capital City. Shopping starts at 3 p.m. and ballots must be turned in by 6:30 p.m.

Also on Saturday afternoon, North Little Rock is holding their National Night Out/International Day of Peace Festival. The event runs from 3 p.m. until 7 at 1723 Schaer Street. The event is free and will feature food, drinks, activities, a cake walk, music, bounce house and much more.

Saturday evening, War Memorial Stadium will be celebrating Little Rocktoberfest 2023. The event is being up on the by the Central Arkansas Fermenters and is one of the biggest beer events of the year in the Natural State. Attendees can sample commercial beers from around the world, taste the latest beers from various craft breweries from Arkansas and enjoy a bratwurst dinner.

On Saturday and Sunday this weekend, Paw Patrol Live! brings its Heroes Unite 2023 tour to Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets start at $49 and there are showings at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday morning, the Little Rock Zoo celebrates World Gorilla Day 2023. There will be an awareness table set up, as well as activities. Attendees are also encouraged to bring old cellphones to recycle, which helps the zoo raise funds for gorilla conservation and reduce the demand for mining that threatens gorillas.

Stay on top of these events and everything happening in central Arkansas with our Local Events calendar.