LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With a brief reprieve from the summer weather, it’s a great weekend to get out and visit an outdoor festival, run in a 5K or go to an 80’s party this weekend in central Arkansas.

Happening all weekend long is the 24th annual Arkansas Country Classic at the Wyndham Riverfront Hotel in North Little Rock. There will be country dance competition in Pro-Am, couples, teams and line dancing divisions, dance workshops, open dancing, professional exhibitions and more.

On Friday and Saturday the Professional Martial Arts Conference will be holding their 2023 Arkansas Open event at the Little Rock Marriott downtown. There will be a seminar on Friday and competition from 7:15 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Friday night, the Rev Room presents an Arkansas heavy metal showcase featuring Little Rock natives Nightspake, Crankbait, Pantheon and Mammoth Caravan. Tickets are $10 and music starts at 8 p.m.

Also happening Friday night at The Hall, legendary Houston rapper Devin The Dude will be performing alongside D.J. Doug Kramer, Theme Musiq and Como Sasaki. Doors open at 6:30 and tickets start at $25.

Saturday morning at Murray Park in Little Rock is the 4th annual Disaster Dash 5K to benefit the Jannette Jaco Memorial Endowment, which supports nonprofit organizations that respond first to areas affected by natural disasters like tornadoes and flooding. There is a $30 registration fee and the race starts at 8 a.m.

Also happening Saturday morning, the Little Rock Zoo will be celebrating Little Rock Recycles Day. Bring your recycling to the zoo’s east parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is free and open to the public.

North Little Rock Tourism will be hosting their Hispanic Heritage Festival at Argenta Plaza Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be food, vendors, games, live entertainment and the event is free and open to the public.

Saturday night, Revolution Music Room presents the Back to School 80’s Party with The Pretty In Pink Club. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 for general admission.

Another event happening all weekend long is Vintage Market Days of Little Rock at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds. The event is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring art, clothing, jewelry and much more. The event opens at 10 a.m. each day and closes at 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday afternoon Downtown Little Rock Partnership presents the 12th annual Main Street Food Truck Festival. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Little Rock and guests will be invited to to enjoy a variety of food from a variety of food trucks.

