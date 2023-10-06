LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With spooky season in full swing in the Natural State, this weekend there are plenty of great activities to do from outdoor festivals dedicated to goats and cheese dip to heavy metal and comedy.

Happening all weekend long at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts is Filmland Festival 2023. This is the first weekend of the event, which will showcase local films including ‘The Memo’ a 15-minute short film depicting a key event from American UFO history.

Saturday morning Bemis Honey Bee Farm and Supplies hosts the 7th Annual Arkansas Honey Festival. The event starts at 9 a.m. and will feature live music from Monsterboy LIVES and Jason Lee Hale.

Happening Saturday afternoon is the 11th annual Turkish Food Festival. The fest includes great Mediterranean and central Asian cuisines, as well as souvenirs, activities for kids, folklore and more.

Another festival happening Saturday afternoon is the Arkansas Goat Festival in Perryville. The event features a goat costume contest, goat parade and even a goat lingerie show. There will also be live music, vendors and food trucks.

Saturday afternoon, the Statehouse Convention Center will host Totally Rad Vintage Fest. The one-day vintage shopping event will feature vintage vendors, retro arcade, photo ops and much more. Early bird entry starts at 8:30 a.m. and doors close at 5 p.m.

The Saline County Courthouse in Benton will be hosting the 2023 Royal Cheese Dip Festival Saturday afternoon. The festival will feature food, live music and more and tickets start at $10 with the event running from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

In celebration of spooky season, Vino’s will be hosting Goth Night Saturday featuring performances by Vampire Police and The Pop Ritual. There will also be live music from Club Nevermore DJ’s 10.29, Hollow and Operator OT. Doors open at 7 and the cover is $15.

Sunday afternoon Mount Holly Cemetery will host Tales of the Crypt, a spooky storytelling event. Students from the Drama Department at Parkview Arts & Science Magnet High School will pick a person buried in the cemetery and discuss the history and life of their character while also dressing in costumes of the period.

If you’re a fan of comedy, look no further than the 85 South Show Live at Simmons Bank Arena Sunday night. Join DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller and Chico Bean for an evening of hilarity with doors opening at 7 p.m. and tickets starting at $45.50.

Sunday evening, Little Rock’s The Hall will be louder than usual thanks to heavy metal icons Static-X and Sevendust. The two legendary acts have teamed up alongside alt-metal contemporaries Dope and opening act Lines of Loyalty. Tickets start at $39.50, and doors open at 5:30 p.m.

To stay on top of these and every other event happening in central Arkansas, check out our Local Event calendar.