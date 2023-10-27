LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Halloween knocking at the door of the Natural State this weekend, there are plenty of ways to celebrate including a renaissance fair, wrestling, and a fish fry.

Happening all weekend long is the Camping World Arkansas Outdoor RV Expo at Simmons Bank Arena. Tour over 50 fully staged RV’s, take advantage of special RV Expo pricing, enter to win a new RV and enjoy the food and entertainment as well.

Friday night, ART Outfitters will be hosting Zine Night. Buy, sell or trade zines, there will also be live music, baked treats, vintage clothing and effects pedals by Deadhand FX.

Saturday morning, the Hillcrest neighborhood will be hosting Hillcrest HarvestFest 2023. There will be over 100 vendors, food trucks live music, activities for the kids and more.

Chili Fights in The Heights has returned to the Heights neighborhood of Little Rock and will feature tasting kits, beer tents and proceeds from the event go to the Arkansas Foodbank.

Also happening Saturday morning is World Lemur Day 2023 at the Little Rock Zoo. There will be an education table with activities in the lemur area, an enrichment demonstration, as well as a chat with their keeper.

Saturday and Sunday afternoon, the Hot Springs Renaissance Faire will be taking place at the Garland County Fairgrounds. Celebrating its 5th anniversary, the fair will have merchants, food vendors, live period demonstrations, workshops and much more.

On Saturday afternoon, the legendary Little Rock skate punk festival Kanis Bash returns. There will be bands playing all day starting at 2 p.m. including Skull of the Americas, RipTV, DryerFire and more.

Saturday night, Vinos Pizza hosts TAC: Little Pizza Shop of Horrors a wrestling event in the back room featuring some of the best wrestlers the Natural State has to offer. The show starts at 7 p.m. and there will be music by Open Kasket and Kill Order afterwards.

Also happening Saturday night is the Gala For Good at the Westwind School of Performing Arts. The event will celebrate the incredible spirit of Goodwill by showcasing the amazing achievements of their program participants, graduates, and community partners.

Happening Sunday afternoon is the Camp Aldersgate 40th Annual Fish Fry. The event is happening at 19000 Aldersgate Road in Little Rock and will feature disc golf, fishing, games, a carousel and, of course, fried fish.

To stay on top of these events and everything else happening in central Arkansas, check out our Local Events page.