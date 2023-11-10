LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s beginning to feel a bit like Christmas in the Natural State. This weekend there is something for everyone from a winter circus and novel writing, to holiday shopping and celebrating the birthday of a baby rhino.

Happening all weekend long is the Piccolo Zoppé Winter Circus in North Little Rock. The circus, happening at the corner of 7th and Magnolia Street, features all your favorite circus activities and is a great way to ring in the holiday season. Shows start at 7:30 on Friday, 4:30 on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Friday morning, the CALS Writing Circle presents NaNoWriMo All Day Write-a-Thon. If you are working on writing a novel to celebrate National Novel Writing Month, this chance to work on your creation is happening at Barnes and Noble at 11500 Financial Centre Pkway. Bring your laptop, a charger and your imagination.

On Friday night, The Labyrinth will be hosting their Lemon Pepper Poetry Slam: A Monthly Spoken Word Competition Show. The monthly event gives up to 12 competitors the chance to battle it out in 3 rounds of lyrical combat. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is $10.

Happening in downtown Little Rock Friday night is the 2nd Friday Art Night & Bella Vita’s 15 Year Anniversary. The event takes place at the Historic Arkansas Museum where there will be live music by Tenpenny Gypsy, Arkansas-made beer, a live pottery demonstration and more from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday morning, the Little Rock Zoo celebrates Happy Birthday, Kevin! 2023. Come celebrate Kevin the baby rhino’s 2nd birthday. There will be a discussion with Kevin’s keeper and many more fun activities for his special day.

As part of their celebration of Veterans Day, War Memorial Stadium hosts Corvettes and Veterans Saturday at 8 a.m. The event will also commemorate the 75th anniversary of War Memorial Stadium as well as the 70th anniversary of the Chevy Corvette.

Saturday afternoon and all weekend long, Conway will be hosting A Holly Jolly Bella Rustina Vintage Market at the Conway Expo & Events Center. There will be over 300 booths, gifts, food, live music and much more with tickets starting at $5.

For those in Hot Springs who want to get some exercise, there are two options this weekend, including Güdrun: Northwoods Mountain Bike Festival 2023. The 5th annual version of the 3-day mountain bike festival will take place at Hot Springs National Park and features various competitions and activities.

Happening at the Hot Springs Convention center on Saturday is Spa Running Festival 2023. The event is for everyone from kids and beginners to elite runners. There are various races and events happening including a Summit2Summit half marathon.

Sunday afternoon, the Heights neighborhood in Little Rock will celebrate Holiday in The Heights. Join Santa and Mrs. Clause as they cruise down Kavanaugh Blvd in holiday fashion starting at 1 p.m. There will also be story time, activities for the kids, food and much more.

To stay on top of these and all the events happening in the Natural State, check out our Local Events page.