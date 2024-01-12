LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the cold weather sweeps into the Natural State this weekend, there’s plenty of things to do to stay warm including comedy, a film screening, concerts and a bridal convention.

Friday night, The Joint will be hosting a special screening of “Come Early Morning”, the 2006 movie filmed in North Little Rock starring Ashley Judd and Laura Prepon. There will also be a live Q&A with director and North Little Rock-native Joey Lauren Adams.

Happening in Pine Bluff Friday night is ART WORKS Presents: Comedic Relief with Ben Jones. Nationally touring comedian Ben Jones will be performing at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater on Main Street and there will also be an open mic for attendees 16 and older to show off their comedic skills.

If you’re a Swiftie, you can shake off the cold at Paint & Swift, happening Friday night at Ol’ Bart at Diamond Bear. From 7-9 p.m. Friday night, Swifties can listen to their favorite songs while also painting “Mirrorball” themed art and drinking Taylor-themed drinks.

Saturday, immerse yourself in the arts with Vincent Van Gogh: A New Way of Seeing at the Ron Robinson Theater. The award-winning documentary by David Bickerstaff showcases Van Gogh’s iconic works like never before and includes interviews with curators at the Van Gogh Museum and much more. Tickets are $10 and the screening starts at 4 p.m.

Saturday night, The Joint will be hosting Gladiator Night. Some of the best local standup comics in the Capitol City will do battle and let the audience pick the one they want to hear more from. Show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $7.

Happening Saturday night, Frank Foster will be performing at The Hall. The north Louisiana-based country singer will also be joined by Arkansas-based musician Wyatt Putman. Tickets start at $28 and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Another big event happening in Little Rock Saturday night features comedian and public speaker Ali Siddiq’s I Got A Story To Tell tour at the Robinson Center. Tickets start at $30 and doors open at 7 p.m.

On Saturday night, That 1 Guy will be bringing his Magic Pipe and psychedelic audio-visual show featuring triple-wide psychedelic visuals by The Mindbender to Stickyz Rock N’ Roll Chicken Shack. Doors open at 7:30 and tickets are $15.

For those missing Halloween, Club Nevermore will be hosting their first event of the new year at The Labyrinth Saturday night. The event features goth, industrial, post-punk, dance favorites and much more from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Sunday afternoon, the 2024 Arkansas Democrat Gazette 2024 Wedding Show will be happening at the Statehouse Convention Center. Running from 12:30 until 4 p.m., the event will feature professionals from around the state to help you plan the wedding of your dreams.

To learn more about the events going on around the Natural State, check out our Local Events page.