LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With the holiday season in full-swing in the Natural State, there is plenty to do this weekend including holiday shopping, live music and more.

Happening all weekend long is Ballet Arkansas’ 45th Anniversary Nutcracker Spectacular at the Robinson Center. Come celebrate the holiday season with this presentation of a classic. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday night and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Friday night in Conway, Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats will be performing at the at the new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts on the UCA campus. Tickets for the event start at $20 and showtime is 7:30 p.m.

In North Little Rock, Skillet and Theory Of A Deadman bring their Rock Resurrection 2023 Tour to the Simmons Bank Arena. Tickets start at $40.50 and showtime is at 7 p.m.

All day Friday and Saturday night, the Rev Room presents Bangin’ in the Rock Fest. The 2nd annual version of the Capital City’s premiere extreme music festival features headliners including Terror, Integrity, Harms Way and Little Rock locals Terminal Nation.

Friday and Saturday morning, the Crooked Rails Model Train Show will be taking over at the William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock. Trains of all kinds will be on display from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and until 6 p.m. on Saturday, attendees can also sign up for a chance to win a model train of their own.

Saturday morning there will be an Adult Spelling Bee Competition at the Burns Park Hospitality House in North Little Rock. Registration fee is $20 and the event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with proceeds benefitting youth programs in the city.

On Saturday night, after your holiday shopping is done, check out Swingin’ with Santa, a holiday jazz concert put on by the Saline Symphony Orchestra. Admission is free and features local dancers, the Parkway Elementary choir and even a special visit from Saint Nick himself.

North Little Rock will be hosting a concert as well on Saturday night featuring Kevin Gates and his Only The Generals 2023 Tour. The iconic Louisiana rapper will be performing at Simmons Bank Arena alongside BigXThaPlug and hosted by DJ Chose.

Sunday is the 3rd Annual Dodgeball Santa Tournament presented by 103.7 The Buzz at 412 Main Street across from the Little Rock Technology Park. Gates open at noon, admission is free and donations will be accepted for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

If you want to look at Christmas lights this weekend, check out the Windsor Valley Luminary Drive Through in North Little Rock. For over 30 years, the homes in the neighborhood on North Hills Blvd west of Hwy 107/JFK Blvd light up for the holidays from 6 until 9 p.m.

To stay on top of these events and everything else happening in the Natural State, check out our Local Events calendar.