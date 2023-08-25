LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the extreme heat of the Arkansas summer swelters on, there is plenty to do this weekend inside to stay cool, including conventions, concerts and much more.

On Friday and Saturday, the city of Hot Springs will be celebrating their sixth annual Baseball Weekend at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Friday night at 7 p.m. there will be a showing of the movie “Fastball”, Saturday morning starting at 10 a.m. there will be a baseball card show and panels with MLB Hall of Famers Rollie Fingers, Goose Gossage, Steve Carlton and Wade Boggs.

Friday night, the Argenta Plaza kicks off their 2023 Argenta Vibe Music Series with a free concert from Jason Boland & The Stragglers. The event is free and kicks off at 8 p.m.

Saturday morning, the William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock will be holding a free community legal clinic hosted by Lion Legal. During the event, you can get free advice and counsel regarding divorce and custody, debt defense, consumer protection, real estate issues, simple wills and powers of attorney and much more. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon and is first come, first served.

Also happening Saturday morning, North Little Rock will be hosting the Great Southern Stone Skipping Championships at Lakewood Lake #1 beginning at 10 a.m. There will be prize money for both adults and children and proceeds from the event will go to the Arkansas Foodbank.

The St. Joseph Center of Arkansas will be hosting a Goat Yoga event Saturday morning from 10 until 11 a.m. The sessions are beginner-friendly and kids ages 12 and up are welcome to participate.

Former Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Austin St. John will be doing an in-store appearance at Double Header Games & Electronics in Pine Bluff Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. St. John is the show’s original red ranger and will be meeting fans and signing autographs during the event.

On Saturday afternoon, Natural State Fest kicks off at the Maumelle Event Center. From noon until 7 p.m., attendees can shop from over 40 vendors with vintage clothing, sneakers, brands, art and more. There will be an after party from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. with a full bar and music from local EDM DJ’s.

Happening Saturday night at The Hall, Georgia-born country star Corey Smith brings his tour to Little Rock with special opener Jeb Gipson. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets start at $22.

This Saturday and Sunday the Central Arkansas Train & Hobby Show takes over the Conway Expo Center. The event, which runs from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days will feature model trains, slot cars, model displays, a plastic model car contest and much more, admission is $5.

Sunday night, Little Rock heavy metal icons Pallbearer return to the Capital City to wrap up their tour with Arkansas-based heavy metal heroes Rwake and Spirit Adrift at Rev Room. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25.

To stay on top of all the events happening around central Arkansas, check out our Local Events calendar.