LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It may not be Halloween just yet, but some Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School students are getting in the spirit early.

Tuesday was the final dress rehearsal for “Tales of the Crypt”, an annual tradition for Parkview theater students.

Performers head to Mount Holly Cemetery in Little Rock each October and recite a monologue based on a real Arkansan from history, in full costume, right next to their final resting place.

Junior Fiona McFarlane chose to portray Adolophine Fletcher Terry this year and said researching these historic figures allowed her to see them in a different light.

“You get to do the whole costumes and getting to actually stand by their grave and look at it is really interesting,” McFarlane said. “Because you’re playing a character that’s like, right there.”

“Tales of the Crypt” will be held Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with final tours leaving at 5 p.m.