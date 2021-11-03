2 die when man falls, lands on other in Sweden concert venue

Police continue to investigate the accident in the Concert Hall of Uppsala, Sweden, on Tuesday night, Nov. 2, 2021, when two men died and a woman was injured after one of the men fell from a height.(Christine Olsson/TT via AP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two men died when one of them jumped or fell from the seventh floor of a culture center in Sweden and landed on the other, police said.

The 80-year-old man who crashed into the lobby of the Uppsala Konsert and Kongress venue Tuesday night died at the scene north of Stockholm, and the 60-year-old man he struck died later, police said.

A woman who was with the 60-year-old man was hurt but her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

A tribute concert to the two male members of ABBA, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, had been scheduled at the culture center on Tuesday night, but the event was canceled, according to Swedish media.

The culture center in the city of Uppsala hosts concerts and other meetings in an eight-story building with a mirrored façade and angled metal sheets reminiscent of crystal. The venue’s website said it would be closed from Wednesday until Friday because of the deaths.

“We are all shocked by the tragic accident and our thoughts go to the deceased, their relatives and their families,” a message on the website said.

Police said they have no reason to suspect foul plan in the 80-year-old’s descent from the 7th floor.

The organizers of an upcoming ABBA concert tweeted Wednesday that they were holding off on releasing a promotional trailer for the show until Thursday in light “of the tragic news at the tribute concert in Sweden last night.”

In September, the Swedish quartet known for hits like “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo” and ”Fernando” said they would be putting out their first new music in four decades and performing a virtual concert.

The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the group’s swan song. The virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

___

This version has been corrected to show that concert organizers, not the band, tweeted about holding off on a promotional trailer.