LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A recent study shows that the Arkansas arts and culture industry has made a significant economic impact on the state.

The study by CACHE, the Arkansas Arts Council and the Arkansans for the Arts, show the nonprofit arts and culture industry generated $306.4 million in economic activity for 2022. The total generated represents $202.1 million in spending by nonprofit arts and culture organizations and $104.4 million in event-related spending by audiences.

The audience spending figure supported 4,800 jobs while providing $49,377,951 in local, state and government revenue. A typical audience member spends $31.57 at an event, not including admission, and 4.9% of them come from outside Arkansas, according to study authors.

The study also shows strong support for arts and culture activities as a source of neighborhood pride.

The Arkansas figures were generated as part of a national study called the Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 by Americans for the Arts. That study found the national impact represented a $151.7 billion industry supporting 2.6 million jobs with $29.1 billion in government revenue.

The full report with a map of the 373 study regions and a two-page economic impact summary for each may be found at AEP6.AmericansForTheArts.org.