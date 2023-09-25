NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks is returning to the Natural State this spring.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is bringing her Live In Concert tour to Simmons Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 6.

Her stop in North Little Rock is one of seven new 2024 tour dates announced Monday. Nicks already had one concert scheduled with Billy Joel at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, for Mar. 9, just three days after her show at Simmons Bank Arena.

The tour is also stopping next month at the FedEx Forum in Memphis with a show on Oct. 28.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com, TicketMaster.com and at the arena box office. Prices for the show range from $59.50 to $1,000, with a limit of eight tickets per household.

For more details on the show, head to SimmonsBankArena.com.