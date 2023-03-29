CONWAY, Ark. – The original Steve from “Blue’s Clues” is set to bring his knowledge to central Arkansas next month, minus Blue.

The University of Central Arkansas announced Wednesday that Steve Burns, an early 2000s child actor and original host of the long-running children’s preschool television program “Blue’s Clues” is coming to speak at Reynolds Performance Hall on April 4, at 7:30 p.m.

Burns is an American actor and received a Daytime Emmy in 2001 for his work on “Blue’s Clues” and became a frequent writer on the show’s reboot “Blue’s Clues and You.”

Burns reappeared in the spotlight in 2021 when he released a video for the 25-year anniversary of the children’s show.

In a viral video with over 100 million views, Burns in character as Steve, congratulated his “friends” on growing up and shared he never forgot about them when he went to college.

As a speaker, Burns is examining the messages he shared with this generation as young children and now reapplying them to their adult lives, according to the release.

”This show will be funny, heartwarming and enlightening as he delves into his interesting past,” Executive Director of Public Appearances Amanda Horton said.

Outside of his life as Blue’s Best Friend Steve, Burns went on to become a musician to collaborate with Grammy Award winners The Flaming Lips, write and perform the theme song for the television show “Young Sheldon” and is a frequent host and storyteller for NPR’s The Moth.

Tickets are on sale now, adults for $15 and students for $5, and can be purchased at the Reynolds Box Office Mon. – Fri. or online at UCA.Edu/Reynolds.