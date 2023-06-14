NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Snoop Dogg is bringing his tour with a star-studded lineup to the Little Rock metro.

The seven-time Platinum selling artist announced he will take the stage at Simmons Bank Arena on Aug. 16 alongside Wiz Khalifa, Ying Yang Twins and more special guests.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com starting at 10 a.m.

Organizers with the arena said this show is expected to sell out fast. They encourage fans to get their tickets early and keep an eye out for Meet & Greet package offerings.

For more information and a list of show dates, visit www.rncentertainment.com.