Slipknot coming to Northwest Arkansas in October

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —Slipknot is bringing the Knotfest Roadshow 2021 tour with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, and Code Orange to the Walmart AMP in Rogers on Tuesday, October 26.

According to a release from the venue on Tuesday, tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m., ranging in price from $29.50 to $99.50, plus applicable fees.

“With the world opening up, it’s time to get excited about life again. To get back to life again. This tour is a long time coming, and we hope you’re as excited to see it as we are to play it,” said Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor.

You can purchase tickets by calling (479) 443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com, or in-person at the Walmart AMP box Office.