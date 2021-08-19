Simone Biles among U.S. gymnasts headlining Gold Over America Tour event at Simmons Bank Arena

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – If you didn’t get the luxury of experiencing the games of Tokyo 2020 in person, you will get the chance to see multiple U.S. gymnasts at the Simmons Bank Arena in just a few months.

According to event organizers, U.S. gymnast Simone Biles, along with other U.S. gymnasts will headline the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour on Oct. 10.

“The Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour will match athleticism and entertainment,” Biles said. “The show embodies the themes of empowerment and togetherness which was on display in Tokyo. Together, all the gymnasts on this tour want to inspire the next generation of women and athletes.”

This tour is one of the feature events coming this fall along with the WWE Friday Night Smackdown, Monster Jam and more.

After being shut down during the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, the arena reopened and adapted to the coronavirus by recommending all staff and guests to wear masks. Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the current transmission rate in central Arkansas, the arena suggests everyone wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Tickets can be purchased at the Arena box office or TicketMaster.org.