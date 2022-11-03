LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Elmo and friends are coming to life this weekend at Simmons Bank Arena.

Elmo and J’Kobe join Caitrin during Arkansas Today to talk about Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic.

The Event is in partnership with the non-profit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage.

With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit www.sesamestreetlive.com